Entertainment One Inks Deal With Mottola Media Group

Entertainment One (eOne) signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Tommy Mottola’s Mottola Media Group.

The deal covers the development of scripted and unscripted television programming. Mottola will serve as an executive producer on all projects and will provide his artist and industry experience as a consultant to eOne’s music and live entertainment divisions. eOne will manage worldwide rights for all projects.

The first project announced under the deal is Harlem High for Freeform. Created by Mottola and produced with Overbrook Entertainment, the scripted series follows the students of a Harlem high school’s show choir.

eOne’s Peter Micelli commented, “Tommy is a zeitgeist force in the global music industry as well as latino and urban entertainment and far beyond. His ability to identify pop-culture trends and long track record of breaking records and staying ahead of the curve make him a strong magnet for talent and an incredible partner for eOne.”