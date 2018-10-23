Netflix confirmed the animated feature film directorial debut of Guillermo del Toro with his passion project, Pinocchio.
Del Toro will write and produce the stop-motion musical. Del Toro said, “In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world.”
Pinocchio is a production from del Toro, The Jim Henson Company, and ShadowMachine. Production will begin in the fall.
