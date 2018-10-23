Del Toro Brings ‘Pinocchio’ To Netflix

Netflix confirmed the animated feature film directorial debut of Guillermo del Toro with his passion project, Pinocchio.

Del Toro will write and produce the stop-motion musical. Del Toro said, “In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world.”

Pinocchio is a production from del Toro, The Jim Henson Company, and ShadowMachine. Production will begin in the fall.