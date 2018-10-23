Scholastic Entertainment Unveils Upcoming Children’s Series Slate

Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, announced three animated series for its slate of children’s entertainment series.

The shows in development include Eva the Owlet, Blizz Richards: Legendary Creatures Protection League, and Mama Lion. Based on the Owl Diaries books, Eva the Owlet is a 3D CGI-animated series featuring Eva Wingdale as she shows viewers DIY cooking and crafting exercises.

Blizz Richards follows the rag-tag adventures of the title character and his friends as they protect mythical creatures from humans. Mama Lion tells the story of Allie and Evan who imagine a world for their stuffed animals, Mama Lion and Tigey.