Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, announced three animated series for its slate of children’s entertainment series.
The shows in development include Eva the Owlet, Blizz Richards: Legendary Creatures Protection League, and Mama Lion. Based on the Owl Diaries books, Eva the Owlet is a 3D CGI-animated series featuring Eva Wingdale as she shows viewers DIY cooking and crafting exercises.
Blizz Richards follows the rag-tag adventures of the title character and his friends as they protect mythical creatures from humans. Mama Lion tells the story of Allie and Evan who imagine a world for their stuffed animals, Mama Lion and Tigey.
Leave A Comment