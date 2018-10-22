SPORTEL And SportBusiness Unveil Sports Decision Makers Summits

SPORTEL entered a multi-year partnership with SportBusiness to bring about the Sports Decision Makers Summits.

The new series of global sports industry conferences will delve into industry trends and offer a unique experience for attending delegates. The first event will be the Sports Decision Makers Summit in Miami, which will be held from May 6-7, 2019. The following event will be in London from July 9-10, 2019.

Laurent Puons, SPORTEL CEO, stated, “We are pleased to announce the partnership with SportBusiness and launch the Sports Decision Makers Summit. SportBusiness has a tremendous pedigree in the business of sport, providing invaluable data and insights to help inform decision makers in the industry. Our partnership is an exciting next step in the evolution of the successful 1st SPORTELSummit.”