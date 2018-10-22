Facebook Watch Commissions Barcroft For ‘Most Incredible Homes’

Facebook Watch ordered Most Incredible Homes from Barcroft Media.

The original interactive series showcases astonishing dream homes around the globe, from Costa Rica to Austria, and beyond. Each episode visits three real homes and their owners. The series will premiere on November 3, with episodes released weekly.

Sam Barcroft, CEO of Barcroft Media, commented, “Having launched 15 shows on Facebook Watch over the past year, we have seen how communities congregate around compelling shows. Naturally we’re excited to take things to the next level with this interactive original series.”