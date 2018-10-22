CBSSI Picks Up Format Rights To ‘Have You Been Paying Attention?’

CBS Studios International secured an agreement with Working Dog Productions for the exclusive, worldwide format rights to Have You Been Paying Attention? (HYBPA?).

Currently in its sixth season, HYBPA? airs on the CBS-owned Network Ten in Australia. The comedy quiz show features five well-known guests who are asked questions about the news of the week.

Paul Gilbert, senior vice president of International Formats at CBSSI, commented, “This agreement is a terrific example of the new synergies we have in Australia since acquiring Network Ten, and we look forward to partnering with the team at Working Dog Productions to make HYBPA? a global success.”