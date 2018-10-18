Rooftop Inks Co-Pro Deal with Totem Media and PRØHBTD for ‘High Cuisine’

International production and distribution company Rooftop Film & TV has joined forces with Amsterdam producers Totem Media and multi-platform media company PRØHBTD, a cannabis brand and media platform, to co-produce High Cuisine, a new travel, food, and organic drug-infused docuseries. High Cuisine will follow chefs Noah Tucker and Anthony Joseph as they travel the globe in search of local dishes and mind-altering herbs in order to create some deliciously mind-bending combinations. The series will be distributed internationally by Rooftop.