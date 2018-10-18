Iacono Leaves Lionsgate to Launch TravelCadabra

After nearly a decade at Lionsgate, Peter Iacono is leaving to start his own entrepreneurial venture. He will next serve as CEO of TravelCadabra, an Internet travel, entertainment, and e-commerce platform launching in early 2019. In his stead, Lionsgate has promoted Agapy Kapouranis to president of International Television & Digital Distribution. She will report to Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution. Kapouranis has been with the company for seven years. She first served as senior vice president of Television & Digital Distribution, and was based in Paris for four years. Later, she was promoted to executive vice president of Worldwide Subscription Video on Demand, the position she held until this new promotion.