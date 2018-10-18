Armoza’s ‘I Can Do That!’ Heads to Sweden

Israel-based Armoza Formats’ primetime show I Can Do That! has been optioned in Sweden by ITV Studios Sweden AB, an ITV plc company. The show, which is developed and produced by Armoza Formats, takes a group of competitive celebrities and challenges them to perform new, show-stopping live acts each and every week. After the performances are over, the viewers will decide who reigned supreme. The show has already been produced in over 25 countries, and aired in over 90, including the U.S., Italy, Germany, and Mexico. In other Armoza news, Brazilian broadcaster Record TV has licensed singing competition The Four.