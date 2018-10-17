MTV Studios And Facebook Watch Reimagine ‘The Real World’

MTV Studios partnered with Facebook Watch to develop three new seasons reimagining MTV’s The Real World.

Co-produced with Bunim/Murray Productions, the new seasons will be native productions in Mexico, Thailand, and the United States. The three seasons will be available exclusively on Facebook Watch and will introduce interactive and community features.

Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, stated, “By partnering with Facebook Watch and BMP, we have the opportunity to impact culture and create a new genre of television all over again, while engaging the next generation of content consumers around the world.”