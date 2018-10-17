GWI Signs Distribution Deal With FZ Entertainment For ‘Happy Together’

GMA Worldwide (GWI) signed a distribution agreement with China’s FZ Entertainment for Happy Together.

Starring Barbie Forteza, the romantic comedy follows Happylou, whose simple life becomes complicated when her millionaire boss designates her as his sole heiress. The contract signing took place at MIPCOM, during the “China, Big Data and Content Forum.”

Roxanne Barcelona, GWI vice president, said, “FZ’s choice of Happy Together, as the first series to be promoted and distributed in China, will hopefully pave the way for more GMA series to be distributed and enjoyed by Chinese viewers.”