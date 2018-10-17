+70 New Buyers To Attend AFM 2018

The 39th edition of the American Film Market will see more than 70 new companies attending for the first as buyers.

The largest number of new buyers come from the United States with 19 companies, while China brings nine new companies. The breakdown of first-time attending buyers includes four from both Italy and South Korea; three each from Canada, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam; and two each from Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Sweden, and the Netherlands. New buying companies include Blue Finch Film Releasing, Elevation Pictures, Sun Film Group, Times Film Group, and Youplanet Pictures, among others.

Jonathan Wolf, managing director of AFM, remarked, “Every year new distribution companies and platforms are launched, connecting independent films with audiences throughout the world. We look forward to welcoming all to their first AFM.”