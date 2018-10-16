SPORTEL To Unveil New Event At SPORTELMonaco

SPORTEL is redefining its events for 2019.

SPORTELMonaco will remain as the global marketplace for commercial ventures, while SPORTELAsia will continue to provide the unique opportunity for participants to meet with industry professionals from across Asia Pacific. During SPORTELMonaco, on October 22, SPORTEL will announce its plans for a SPORTEL Conferences Event, which will include industry speakers to discuss the future of the international sports industry.

The official announcement will take place following the LaLiga presentation.