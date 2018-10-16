Mondo TV Launches ‘2050’ And ‘MeteoHeroes’

Mondo TV launched two new series at MIPCOM.

The live-action, sci-fi series 2050 marks an expansion in the company’s target audience. The sci-fi drama is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the government has banned culture in all of its forms. A group of young revolutionaries comes across hidden literary classics and hopes to restore truth and emotion into society.

2050 is a co-production between Mondo TV Iberoamerica, VIP 2000 TV, and Casablanca. The first season is currently in production and due to launch in 2019.

The newest addition to Mondo TV’s animation roster is MeteoHeroes. A Mondo TV co-production with MOPI (Meteo Operations Italia) the animated series follows six children who transform into superheroes with the ability to control nature and the weather. MeteoHeroes will launch in spring 2020.

Matteo Corradi, Mondo TV CEO, remarked, “Both 2050 and MeteoHeroes take us in exciting new directions with new production partners, but both are also fantastic entertainment that, we believe, will thrill audiences around the world.”