SPI International Extends Deals With Alchimie, NOWO

SPI International and Alchimie closed an agreement to increase the carriage of SPI channels in two new territories. FightBox, DocuBox, FilmBox Art House, and FashionBox will launch in Belgium and Spain beginning in October and December, respectively.

SPI International also extended its distribution with the Portuguese operator NOWO. NOWO will provide DocuBox HD, FilmBox Art House, Fast&FunBox HD, and FashionBox HD.

Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International, said, “I am very pleased to begin a new partnership with NOWO which will further strengthen our position in Portugal and enable even more people to enjoy our channels.”