AMC Networks has continued global expansion for its streaming services, Shudder and Sundance Now.

Both services will be available in Australia and New Zealand later this year. Shudder offers a variety of thriller, suspense, and horror content, including new debuts TerrifiedSummer of 84Satan’s Slaves, and Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel.

Sundance Now offers original dramas and true-crime series, such as Jonestown: Terror in the JungleThis CloseCold Blooded, and Exeter.