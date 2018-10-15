AMC Networks has continued global expansion for its streaming services, Shudder and Sundance Now.
Both services will be available in Australia and New Zealand later this year. Shudder offers a variety of thriller, suspense, and horror content, including new debuts Terrified, Summer of 84, Satan’s Slaves, and Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel.
Sundance Now offers original dramas and true-crime series, such as Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, This Close, Cold Blooded, and Exeter.
