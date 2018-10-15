Shudder And Sundance Now To Launch In Australia And New Zealand

AMC Networks has continued global expansion for its streaming services, Shudder and Sundance Now.

Both services will be available in Australia and New Zealand later this year. Shudder offers a variety of thriller, suspense, and horror content, including new debuts Terrified, Summer of 84, Satan’s Slaves, and Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel.

Sundance Now offers original dramas and true-crime series, such as Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, This Close, Cold Blooded, and Exeter.