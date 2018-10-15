Kew Media Launches ‘Chuck Berry’

Kew Media Distribution partnered with Cardinal Releasing for the launch of the biopic Chuck Berry.

Produced by Emperor Media and Chuck The Documentary, the feature-length documentary profiles the rock ‘n’ roll icon and features exclusive interviews with Keith Richards, Alice Cooper, and Steven Van Zandt.

Jonathan Ford, EVP of Sales, commented, “We’re very pleased to partner once again with Jon Brewer and his team in launching the landmark documentary special Chuck Berry to the global market, which presents a captivating inside look at the remarkable life of one of music’s greatest icons.”