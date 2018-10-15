FilmRise Partners With Eagle Rock Entertainment

FilmRise entered an agreement with U.K.-based producer and distributor Eagle Rock Entertainment to deliver music programming to North American audiences.

As part of the deal, FilmRise will digitally release programs from the “Classic Albums” brand, as well as a variety of concert films and documentaries. “Classic Albums” is a long-running series featuring artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Presley, Lou Reed, and The Grateful Dead, among many others.

The concert films include The Rolling Stones: Hyde Park, London, Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music, and Paul McCartney and Wings: The Rockshow Project – Wings Over America Live.

Danny Fisher, FilmRise CEO, commented, “We are excited to bring to whole new audiences a vast library of stellar concert and documentary programs that Eagle Rock Entertainment has been curating on behalf of music fans for over 30 years.”