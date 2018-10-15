Banijay Acquires Distribution Rights To ‘We, The Drowned’ And ‘The Gulf’

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, partnered with Marlowfilm Productions for the global distribution on We, The Drowned. From director and cinematographer Mikael Salomon, the English-language drama tells the story of men on the high seas and the women and children awaiting them.

Banijay Rights also secured the global distribution rights to The Gulf, an international drama co-production from Screentime, Lippy Pictures, Letterbox Filmproduktion, and ZDF. The thriller explores the idea that even good people are capable of committing evil crimes.