ATV To Release Ay Yapim’s ‘Falcon Crest’

ATV will distribute the new drama, Falcon Crest, from Ay Yapim.

The drama series is a new version of the Warner Bros. classic, except it has updated storylines and retains the themes of desperate love, betrayal, and intrigue that were central to the original. The cast includes Zerrin Tekindor and Ebru Ozkan.

The series will air shortly and will be internationally distributed by ATV Distribution.