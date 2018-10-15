All3media Int’l Secures Presales For ‘Agatha Raisin’

All3media International secured several presale deals for the new season of Agatha Raisin.

The independent distributor signed deals with Latvian Television in Latvia, ZDF for Austria, Germany, and German-speaking Switzerland, and TV4 for Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. Acquisitions for the second season include ABC in Australia, MTVA for Hungary, and Sky for the U.K. and Ireland.

Produced by [email protected] TV and Company Pictures with Acorn Media Enterprises, the second season continues to follow the antics of the amateur detective.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3media International, stated, “We’re very pleased to kick off our sales campaign here at MIPCOM by announcing such strong international deals in key territories – which include a number of renewals – and look forward to bringing more uniquely inventive Agatha Raisin mysteries to a global audience alongside our partners at Acorn Media International.”