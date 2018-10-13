Sutikki Secures Distribution Deal With 9 Story

Sutikki signed a worldwide distribution agreement with 9 Story Distribution International for the preschool series Moon and Me. The deal excludes the U.S., the U.K., and China.

Sutikki also designated 9 Story Brands as its global merchandising and licensing agent, excluding the U.K. and China. Created by Andrew Davenport, the series will premiere this fall on BBC’s CBeebies channel in the U.K., then on Universal Kids in the U.S.

Natalie Osborne, chief strategy officer for 9 Story, commented, “Sutikki and Foundling Bird have brought to life such an inspiring and creative world within Moon and Me and we are proud to be working with their teams and the creator of two of the most iconic preschool programs to ever be televised.”