Rainbow Brings ’44 Cats’ To France

Italy’s Rainbow closed a broadcast deal with France TV for 44 Cats.

The animated preschool series follows the adventures of four feline musicians who form the musical group The Buffycats. Andrea Graciotti, head of TV Sales at Rainbow Group, stated, “We are very excited to be working on this new collaboration together, which will see 44 Cats become the biggest pre-school hit in years across France!”

France TV will air 44 Cats in September 2019.