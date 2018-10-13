Kew Media Sells ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries’ To Ovation

Ovation acquired the U.S. broadcast rights to two seasons of Frankie Drake Mysteries from Kew Media Distribution.

Additionally, Viasat renewed the second season for Central and Eastern Europe, as did Globosat in Brazil, Sky in New Zealand, and Dazzler in the U.K. Produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC and UKTV, the detective drama follows Toronto’s only female private detectives as they take on cases in the 1920s.

Season one of Frankie Drake Mysteries will premiere on the U.S. arts network beginning June 2019.