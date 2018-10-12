MIPCOM: Zee Shows ‘The Life of Earth’

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is in Cannes with The Life of Earth From Space (pictured),a factual documentary that delivers a blue-chip view of the entire life history of this planet, including our greatest moments and most dramatic catastrophes.

Overweight couples are determined to lose weight before walking down the aisle in a new season of lifestyle reality series Altar’d. Kundali Bhagya (Destined Love) tells the tale of sisters Preeta and Shrishti, who discover the existence of their mother, Sarla, and their sister, Pragya, after their father dies.

In each episode of Finding Fido, canine expert Seth Casteel helps would-be dog owners find their perfect canine companions.