MIPCOM: TV Azteca is ‘Wild By Nature’

TV Azteca International is in Cannes with a wide-ranging catalog headlined by historical drama Maria Magdalena (pictured), which recreates the life and times of a passionate woman, who challenged the laws of a corrupt society run entirely by men.

Docu-reality show Mundo Metro depicts the universe of the most advanced underground transport system in all of Latin America: that of Mexico City. A reporter makes the unorthodox decision to check herself into a psychiatric hospital in order to solve her grandmother’s murder in Dementia.

La Academia is a musical format that has already found success in Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Central America. For Fut Azteca, TV Azteca has secured the worldwide broadcast rights to six of the 18 teams in Liga MX – the professional soccer league in Mexico. Stand R8.B10