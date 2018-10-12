MIPCOM: Studio 100 Gets ‘Weird’

Studio 100 Media comes to the Croisette with a blend of animated and live-action series.

Wissper (pictured) is a little girl who can talk to animals in this CGI-animated adventure. The sensitive youngster uses this gift to help creatures around the globe. CGI-animated Arthur and the Minimoys – The Series follows the title character, who visits his friends Selenia and Betameche in the world of the Minimoys.

Aimed at preschoolers, Tip the Mouse is an animated series based on a bestselling book series published by Dami/Giunti. Mia and Me uses a mix of live-action and CGI animation to tell the story of Mia and her friends in Centopia, who must contend with a new villain who threatens their fantastical realm.

A brand-new season of preschool series Maya the Bee offers 52 new adventures with the unique Maya and her best friends. Stand R7.C15