MIPCOM: ‘Proven Innocent’ by Fox

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution is attending MIPCOM with a strong slate of successful returning series, as well as fresh new offerings.

Proven Innocent (pictured) tells the story of one woman’s fight to prove the innocence of others, as well as her own. Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy comes to life in The Passage, an epic thriller adapted by Liz Heldens of Friday Night Lights fame and co-produced by Ridley Scott.

Comedy series The Cool Kids follows a rowdy group of retirees whose quest to inject some fun in to their retirement community leads them to break every rule in the book. The Resident is a provocative medical drama that takes a behind-the scenes look at life (and work) in a hospital.

The Gifted follows a suburban family on the run, who must rely on an underground network of mutants after they discover that their children also possess mutant powers. Stand P3.A1