MIPCOM: ‘Fall In Love’ With Viacom

Viacom International Media Networks‘s slate for MIPCOM includes a scripted rom-com series, a time-traveling live-action kids’ show, and much more.

In 100 Days To Fall In Love (pictured), two friends make deals with their husbands to take a break from their marriages for 100 days, the only caveat being that they must follow 10 strict rules. A widower turns into a serial killer whose victims are women with fatal diagnoses in the drama series Killing Me Lovingly.

Club 57 follows siblings Eva and Ruben who accidentally time travel to 1957, changing the future in the process. The reimagined kids’ series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gives new life to the iconic band of brothers, consisting of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo.

Homens is a dramedy in which four close friends come together when one of them learns he is impotent.