MIPCOM: Record TV Spotlights ‘Lea’

Record TV has a slate filled to the brim with Bible stories.

Soap opera Jesus (Jesús) tells the fascinating life story – from birth to resurrection – of the man who changed the world. Leah (Lea) meets and falls in love with Jacob, but is shocked and saddened to learn that he wants her sister Rachel, instead (pictured).

Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) explores the End of Times, by telling a multi-generational tale that ends with one man using his rival’s studies to fuel a perverse desire for world domination. In Belaventura, Enrico and Pietra will find in the other what is missing in their lives.

Asher, Joanne, and Zach are inseparable as children until both boys fall for Joanne in The Rich and Lazarus (El Rico y Lázaro).