MIPCOM: Rainbow Gets ‘Happy’

Rainbow is bringing 44 Cats (pictured), along with a host of other shows, to showcase at MIPCOM. The 3D CGI comedy series follows the adventures of a group of feline musicians, and explores themes of friendship, altruism, and helping others.

The Winx fairies head out on cosmic adventures to save the stars in the Magic Universe in the animated Winx Club Season 8. Shark4 takes us along on the unusual adventures of Norman, a 10-year-old boy who helps out Wallie and his trusty team of lifeguards, who just happen to be super-powered Sharks.

A brother and sister bear take charge of their farm with a little help from some cheerful farm animals and friendly talking vehicles in 2 Happy Farmers. Three friends and their magical Dancing Horses come together to save Dance World from an evil villain intent on destroying music and dance. Stand R7.H2