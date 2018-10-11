MIPCOM: Rai Com’s ‘My Brilliant Friend’

Rai Com, the Italian public broadcaster’s distribution division, will present several new titles, along with popular favorites.

The story of My Brilliant Friend begins with the sudden death of Lila. Elena, Lila’s childhood friend, retraces their collective history beginning with their shared childhood in the working class neighborhood of Naples. In The Name of The Rose, the Franciscan monk William of Baskerville and his apprentice arrive at a secluded monastery in the Alps to investigate a series of murders.

The Ladies’ Paradise (pictured) chronicles the lives of women at the height of the 1960s economic boom. A courageous mother takes charge of her family’s survival in Escape from Mafia – A Family Saga. In order to escape the mafia’s revenge, one Sicilian family must immigrate to America.

That’s Happiness begins as a happy love story for Orlando and Angelica, but turns into a struggle for the two to raise their four children under unfortunate circumstances. Stand R7.D5