MIPCOM: NBCUni Finds ‘The Enemy Within’

NBCUniversal International Distribution brings New Amsterdam(pictured) to the Croisette. This new medical drama series follows the brilliant Dr. Max Goodwin, who sets out to tear down the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care to everyone under the hospital’s roof.

Magnum P.I. focuses on Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL who returns home from Afghanistan to become a private investigator in Hawaii. When FBI Agent Will Keaton wants to bring down an elusive criminal in thriller The Enemy Within, he enlists a former CIA operative, who is serving a life sentence.

Cassie Bishop has the ability to communicate with the dead and often finds herself reluctantly helping them with their unresolved issues in drama The InBetween. The Village is a Brooklyn apartment building filled with folks who’ve resided there for years and bonded as a family. Stand P4.C4