MIPCOM: MISTCO is a ‘Prisoner of Love’

MISTCO brings an eclectic mix of dramas and animated adventures to the Palais.

Hold My Hand (pictured) is a romantic drama that follows Azra, a well-educated girl whose perfect life is shattered, and Cenk, the spoiled son of a wealthy family. The Prisoner of Love intertwines the tales of a rich man who lost all trust in women when his mom left his family for another man and a poor girl struggling to come up with enough money to cover her sick father’s surgery.

The Last Emperor is the epic story of the strongest Ottoman emperor, Abdulhamid Han. Epic drama Resurrection: Ertugrul tells the story of a 13th-century hero finding a home for his tribe.

Aslan depicts the animated adventures of a young boy in elementary school who thinks up extraordinary inventions with his inexhaustible imagination.