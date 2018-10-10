MIPCOM: MGM Could Be a ‘Contender’

MGM heads to MIPCOM with a diverse slate that includes both TV shows and feature films.

Based on the famed film of the same name, the Four Weddings and a Funeral series will follow a group of friends as they experience five pivotal events in their lives. A young grifter preys upon a pastor, only to learn that he’s far more dangerous than he appears in Our Lady, LTD.

Viewers will learn The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair (pictured) in this drama series about a literary icon indicted for murder after a girl’s body is found on his property. Condor is a spy thriller about a CIA analyst who stumbles onto a plan that threatens the lives of millions.

Producer Mark Burnett helms a new version of The Contender, the reality competition series that sent a host of boxers into contention for world titles.