MIPCOM: Madd Boosts Its ‘Persona’

Madd Entertainment, a joint venture between Medyapim and Ay Yapim, has a portfolio of family dramas and super series for its first MIPCOM.

My Little Girl is a tragic story about eight-year-old Öykü and her unaccountable father Demir. In One Litre of Tears, teenage Cihan is diagnosed with an incurable degenerative disease that affects her brain.

A retired judiciary clerk, Agah, and a female police offer, Nevra, meet when they both are at turning points in their lives in Persona (pictured). Phi follows celebrated psychologist Can Manay as he moves next door to Duru and becomes enamored with her. Stand P-1.J69