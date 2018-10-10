MIPCOM: Lionsgate Says ‘I Love You America’

Lionsgate Entertainment‘s MIPCOM roster is led by The Rook (pictured), a drama series that tells the story of Myfanwy Thomas, a young woman who wakes up in a London park with amnesia and finds that she’s being chased by paranormal adversaries.

The Spanish Princess is the tale of Catherine of Aragon, who marries Prince Arthur, and finds herself at the mercy of a divided Tudor court. Kids are in charge and celebs are at their mercy in comedic prank series You Kiddin’ Me?!

Hollywood has-been BoJack Horseman starred in the hit 1990s sitcom Horsin’ Around. Nearly two decades later, the former star is ready for a comeback in this comedy series. Comedian Sarah Silverman headlines I Love You America, a variety sketch show that delivers the message that people should not be divided by their differences in beliefs. Stand C15.A8