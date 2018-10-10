MIPCOM: Kanal D Pays the ‘Price of Passion’

Kanal D International, the distribution arm of Turkey’s Kanal D, arrives in Cannes with a roster full of romantic dramas, family tragedies, and cruel hardships.

Fatmagül counts down the days until her marriage to her fiancé, fisherman Mustafa. But when a gang of men brutally rapes her, Mustafa breaks off the marriage. Ferhat is a hitman and Aslı is an idealistic doctor in Price of Passion (pictured). After Aslı operates on a man that Ferhat has shot, she is forced to marry Ferhat to save her life.

In Sunshine Girls, Günes, a mom of three daughters, falls for a businessman named Haluk. Unlucky with her love life, Pelin is left at the altar by her fiancé and believes it’s due to once humiliating a young man, who’s now getting his Sweet Revenge.

In Time Goes By, Ali Akarsu returns from a sailing journey and is forced to choose between his beloved wife and his young mistress. Stand R9.A32