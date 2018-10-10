ZDF Enterprises To Distribute ‘Alice-Miranda Shines Bright’

ZDF Enterprises will internationally distribute the animated movie Alice-Miranda Shines Bright.

Coming from SLR Productions and its partners Screen Australia, Nine Network, and ZDF Enterprises, the animated dramedy is adapted from the bestselling books by Australian author Jacqueline Harvey. The TV movie begins with Alice-Miranda as she attends the Winchesterfield-Downsfordvale Academy and encounters friendship and fun.

Arne Lohmann (pictured), VP ZDFE.junior at ZDF Enterprises, remarked, “We are thrilled to be working with our long-time partner, Suzanne Ryan and her team at SLR Productions on this animated adaptation of the Alice-Miranda book series by Jacqueline Harvey. The books are loved by millions of young girls all over the world and we are sure they will enjoy the telemovie, Alice-Miranda Shines Bright, just as much.”