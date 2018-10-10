Up The Ladder: TCFTVD, GRB Studios, Kew Media Distribution, AMCNI

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution promoted Chris Bettes to senior vice president of Brand Marketing & Creative. He will be responsible for brand strategies for the Worldwide Marketing team, overseeing all creative and design within the division. Bettes started his career at Twentieth Century Fox in 1999, and officially joined TCFTVD in 2001.

GRB Entertainment rebranded as GRB Studios. With the new reorganization, Scot Cru has been promoted to president of the company. He previously served as president of GRB’s International Sales and Distribution team. Additional promotions include Karen Pinto to EVP Production and Megan Reeves to SVP Development.

Kew Media Distribution appointed Graham Begg to vice president, Business Development and Producer Relations. In his newly created role, Begg will focus on developing partnerships with production talent and managing new business opportunities.

AMC Networks promoted Eduardo Zulueta (pictured) to president of AMC Networks International (AMCNI). He will assume his new role beginning November 1, 2018. Ed Carroll, AMC Networks COO, said, “Eduardo has been instrumental in expanding AMC Networks’ business across Southern Europe and Latin America over the past several years.”