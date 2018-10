Banijay Rights Sells ‘The Posh Frock Shop’ Worldwide

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, confirmed several sales for The Posh Frock Shop.

Produced by Nineteen 11 for Channel 4, the factual entertainment series shows the inner workings of designer Ian Stuart and his team at his London boutique. International broadcasters that have acquired the series include TV2 in Denmark, TVNZ in New Zealand, Eleven in Australia, Polsat in Poland, SIC CARAS in Portugal, and Lei in Italy.