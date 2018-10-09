MIPCOM: GRB’s ‘Showdown of the Unbeatables’

Jaw-dropping documentaries take center stage with GRB Studios‘ MIPCOM line-up.

Crime drama series Executed explores shocking cases of heinous crimes, with expert commentary analyzing each and every horrific detail. The series Irreconcilable Differences features showbiz insiders exposing the details of Hollywood’s most controversial divorces.

In Cashed Out, viewers are treated to stories of celebrity fortunes evaporating amidst drugs, dishonest money managers, and greedy parents. The skilled craftsmen on the documentary series Man At Arms recreate iconic weaponry from films, video games, and comic books.

Showdown of the Unbeatables (pictured) sees inventors pit their machines against each other in head-to-head combat.