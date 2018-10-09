MIPCOM: GMA’s ‘Got Heart’

GMA Worldwide brings tons of heart to the Palais, starting with Heart of Courage (pictured).

The action-adventure series tells the tale of Victor, an ordinary mortal chosen as the rightful wielder of Thor’s hammer. Happylou’s simple life becomes complicated when her millionaire boss designates her as his sole heiress in romantic comedy Happy Together.

A mother and daughter are headed toward Broken Hearts when they both unwittingly fall for the same man. An autistic man is forced to embrace parenthood when a prostitute seduces him in family drama The Heart Knows, then claims that he fathered her baby.

Talented amateur crooners do what they do best as they compete to become the next big singing sensation in The Clash. Stand P-1.E67