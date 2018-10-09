MIPCOM: ‘Finding Hope’ With Global Agency

Global Agency is bringing a new season of fascinating drama series to the Cannes market.

At the helm of the company’s roster is Gulperi (pictured). The drama focuses on Gulperi as she fights to win back the hearts of her children who have been brainwashed against her by her late husband’s family.

After several miscarriages, husband and wife Yilmaz and Elif are Finding Hope in their lives with the birth of a child. In family drama Once We Were Young, Hulusi’s four children return to their childhood neighborhood with regret and sorrow for the past after their father’s death.

Daydreamer follows Sanem as she starts working at an advertising agency and meets the owner’s son. Rüya crosses the Turkish-Syrian border to search for her mother, but is captured by Yusuf in Breathless.