MIPCOM: Feeling ‘Charmed’ By CBSSI

CBS Studios International brings an eclectic array of drama and comedy series to Cannes.

Learn all about the inner workings of the FBI in a new drama from Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order franchise. When a member of a group of friends dies, the rest take it as a wake-up call to start living in A Million Little Things(pictured).

Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West headline Happy Together as a married couple who become reacquainted with their younger, cooler selves when a pop star unexpectedly moves in with them. The Neighborhood tells the comedic tale of the friendliest guy in the Midwest who moves his family to Los Angeles.

Charmed is a fierce, funny, and feminist reboot of the original series, and focuses on a trio of sisters in a college town who discover that they’re witches. Stand R7.E2