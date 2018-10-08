MIPCOM: Calinos Chronicles ‘Our Story’

At Cannes, Istanbul-based Calinos Entertainment is representing three Turkish series.

Forbidden Fruit is a drama about two sisters, Yildiz and Zeynep. When Zeynep begins working at Halit’s partner’s firm, Halit’s wife Ender recruits Yildiz in her plot to divorce Halit.

In the romantic drama Our Story (pictured), Filiz has no time for love because she must take care of her five siblings.

Woman focuses on young mother Bahar, but also tells the stories of several other women in the process. In mourning for her beloved husband, Bahar’s estranged mother and sisters reenter her life and bring unexpected events. Stand P-1.M51