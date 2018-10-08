MIPCOM: All3media Int’l Recruits The ‘Informer’

All3media International represents a compelling catalog of drama, comedy, factual, and formats.

At the helm of its roster for MIPCOM is the BBC drama Informer, which follows a second-generation immigrant coerced into undercover work. Series two of Agatha Raisin (pictured) continues to follow the antics of the favorite amateur detective.

Intimate crime thriller Blood finds an isolated woman confronting her mother’s death and returning to the family she’s tried to avoid for the last 10 years. Ant Middleton takes on his most dangerous challenge yet: Storm on Everest.

In each episode of Born Famous, the privileged teenagers of Britain’s celebrities get a taste of what it would have been like had they not been born in the lap of luxury. Stand P3.C10