MIPCOM: All Ages Are Welcome at 9 Story

9 Story Media Group will be at MIPCOM with a wide range of programs for children of all ages.

The all-new series Clifford the Big Red Dog offers a fresh take on the beloved children’s book series. The new animated series Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum(working title) follows Xavier, Yadina, and Brad as they travel through time.

Dr. Panda (pictured) is a new 3D-animated children’s series following the adventures of the eponymous Dr. Panda and his friends as they solve ordinary problems in Panda City. The Magic School Bus: Rides Again welcomes new Ms. Frizzle who takes her class on incredible scientific adventures.

Let’s Go Luna! is a new series following the adventures of three anthropomorphic animal friends who travel the world with a performance troupe. Stand R7.E75