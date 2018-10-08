MIPCOM: A+E Opens ‘Project Blue Book’

A+E Networks will launch its new paranormal drama series, Project Blue Book (pictured), at MIPCOM 2018. Based on the experiences of astrophysicist Dr. J. Allen Hynek, the series stars Aidan Gillen.

American Princess follows New York socialite Amanda in the aftermath of her failed wedding day. Factual series Watergaterecounts the backstory of the Watergate scandal, starting with the first troubling signs in Nixon’s presidency.

Nightwatch Nation looks at the brave men and women working the overnight shift in Yonkers, Baton Rouge, and many other American cities. Eight-part docu-drama I Knew Jesus investigates the men and women who were closest to him while he was alive. Stand P3.C1