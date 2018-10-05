Up The Ladder: Karga Seven Pictures

Karga Seven Pictures appointed Ömer Özgüner as CEO of the company’s Turkish production unit. Özgüner most recently served as general manager of Star TV Turkey, since 2012.

The company has also partnered with the Durul Taylan and Yağmur Taylan to develop scripted projects.

Emre Sahin, founding partner of Karga Seven Pictures, remarked, “With Turkey being the second-largest exporter of television dramas in the world, and with our growing slate of new projects, it is great to have Ömer, Durul and Yağmur join us in this period of rapid growth.”